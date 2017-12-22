Watch what got LeBron James’ attention during Cleveland’s win over Chicago

As the best basketball player on the planet, it takes a lot to break LeBron James’ attention during a game.

However, during Cleveland’s 115-12 win over Chicago on Thursday – something did. That something, or rather someone, was three-year-old daughter Zhuri.

Sitting courtside she decided she wanted a snack and, ever the doting dad, LeBron – who was taking a rest at the time – set about finding her some.

We know this as he had agreed to wear a player mic throughout the game. Take a listen as ‘the King’ tries to find some candy.