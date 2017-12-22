Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo dismissed

Eduardo Berizzo has lost his job as Sevilla’s head coach almost a month after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Berizzo, 48, succeeded his fellow Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in May.

He had led the Andalusians to fifth place in LaLiga and into the Champions League knockout stages, where they will play Manchester United, but a statement published on Sevilla’s official website on Friday night said he had been dismissed “due to the team’s bad run”.

Sevilla are without a win in three, having suffered a 5-0 thrashing at Real Madrid earlier this month, although Ernesto Marcucci was in charge for that fixture at the Bernabeu.

Berizzo underwent successful surgery to treat prostate cancer in late November and returned to the Sevilla bench for last week’s goalless draw with Levante.

Last season with his former club Celta Vigo he reached the Europa League semi-finals, losing over two legs to United, who eventually triumphed over Ajax in Stockholm.