Ibra began daring to Zlatan at a very young age

We’ve always known the Swedish striker had great vision

Things are looking up again for Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Dave Thompson/EMPICS Sport)

Our childhood photos normally feature us with yogurt-smeared faces, perhaps riding the family dog, falling into puddles or crying at Santa.

But for Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, life has always been about the business of getting to the top. After all the young Swede did enter the Malmo academy when he was just six.

This blurry snap taken in the early 1980s proves Zlatan was aiming high before he was even walking.

