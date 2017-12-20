Advertising
Scotland unveil tartan uniform for Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Scotland will be the first team to walk out in the opening ceremony at the Carrara Stadium
Scotland athletes Lynsey Sharp and Andrew Butchart have shown off the team’s parade uniform for the opening ceremony of next year’s Commonwealth Games.
As the last Commonwealth Games hosts, Scotland will be the first team to walk out in the opening ceremony at the Carrara Stadium on Australia’s Gold Coast.
The uniform was created in collaboration with bespoke tartan manufacturers House of Edgar and multi-award winning Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie.
