Mitchell Starc has bruising to his heel – and remains a doubt for Melbourne Test

Mitchell Starc remains a doubt for the Boxing Day Test despite scans which have confirmed only bruising to his heel.

Australia announced on the final day of their series-sealing innings victory over England in Perth that the left-armer had an injury niggle.

Starc recorded figures of 4/91 in Perth (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Subsequent scans have detected only bruising, and Cricket Australia released a brief statement on Wednesday morning announcing Starc will travel with the squad to Melbourne.

It read: “Starc had a scan in Sydney, which confirmed bruising on his heel.

“He will still travel to Melbourne with the squad as planned and will be reassessed before the Test.”

Australia’s pace spearhead is the series’ top wicket-taker, with 19 at an average of just 21.05, as the hosts regained the Ashes by opening up an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

Australia have already taken the precaution of retaining spare seamer Jackson Bird in their 13-man squad, rather than releasing him to play for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.