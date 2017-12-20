Milwaukee Bucks down Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers scored 19 points without reply in the fourth quarter – but the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to win 119-116.

The Cavs were down 105-88 with under 10 minutes to play and Dwayne Wade made consecutive three-pointers while LeBron James got 39 points.

The BEST down the stretch moments from a wild finish between the @cavs and @Bucks in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/PefnsweIFc — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2017

But four Bucks starters notched up double figures, led by Giannis Antetoukounmpo on 27 and 13 rebounds and Khris Middleton adding 18 points and 10 assists.

Anthony Davis scored 37 points for his New Orleans Pelicans, but the Washington Wizards came away with a 116-106 win.

The Wizards held on despite a fourth quarter rally from the Pelicans, who outscored the Wizards 36-23 in the final 12 minutes.

the Wizards capture the win Next up for the #Pelicans: Friday at the Magic pic.twitter.com/TDMSowUHkH — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 20, 2017

The Sacramento Kings found themselves 57-48 down after two quarters, but rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-95.

Zach Randolph scored 27 points and Buddy Hield added 24, while Robert Covington registered 17 for Philadelphia, who lost their third in a row.