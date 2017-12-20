Manu Tuilagi avoids suspension after citing complaint dismissed

Manu Tuilagi has avoided a ban after his citing for a dangerous tackle in Leicester’s Champions Cup defeat by Munster on Sunday was dismissed.

The Leicester and England centre appeared before an independent disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday after appearing to make a high challenge on Chris Cloete in the 49th minute of the pool match at Welford Road.

“It was found that Tuilagi had committed a reckless act of foul play in that his shoulder had made contact with Cloete’s head, but the committee was not satisfied that the offence warranted a red card,” a statement issued by tournament organisers read.

? BREAKING ? Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi cleared by Independent Disciplinary Committee, after the centre was cited following last weekend’s European fixture at Welford Road. More news to follow. pic.twitter.com/sEqfEx7Ngp — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) December 20, 2017

Tuilagi was making his first appearance since returning from the knee surgery required after being injured on the opening day of the season.

The decision to cite the England centre – who faced a minimum of a two-week suspension and as high as 10 weeks, had he been found guilty – was condemned by his British and Irish Lions team-mate Brian O’Driscoll.

The decision clears Tuilagi, who pleaded not guilty, to play in Sunday’s Aviva Premiership showdown with Saracens at Welford Road.

I think the game has gone soft if we’re picking up on marginal collisions like the Manu Tuilagi tackle he’s been sited for. — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) December 19, 2017

Serious chest, groin, knee and hamstring injuries have plagued his career for the past four years and his most recent international appearance was against Wales in March in 2016.

Tuilagi’s career has been chequered by repeated off-field disciplinary issues, including a conviction for assaulting two female police officers in 2015 that resulted in his exclusion from England’s World Cup squad later that year.

The 26-year-old’s most recent transgression saw him being sent home from England’s August training camp in disgrace after undertaking a late night drinking session with Denny Solomona.

However, his solitary suspension was the five weeks received for punching Chris Ashton in 2011.