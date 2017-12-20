Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen gets the drinks in

Christmas will come early for Huddersfield fans on Saturday – courtesy of their own defender Mathias ‘Zanka Claus’ Jorgensen’s generosity.

The Denmark international, commonly known as Zanka, has bought every Terriers supporter making the 472-mile round trip to Southampton a drink as a thank you for their continued support.

#ZankaClaus is coming to Town! A drink on me for every @htafcdotcom fan going to Southampton on Saturday! Grab a token on the way in. ???? #MerryXmas #UTT #HTAFC pic.twitter.com/5cZmmYjAVv — Mathias Zanka (@mzanka) December 20, 2017

All Huddersfield supporters have to do is collect a token on entry at St Mary’s to take advantage of Jorgensen’s gesture of goodwill.

The Terriers faithful will be hoping David Wagner’s side can make it back-to-back away victories after claiming their first success on the road since the opening day of the season at Watford last week.