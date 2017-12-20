Advertising
Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen gets the drinks in
The Denmark international will buy a drink for every Huddersfield fan at Southampton on Saturday
Christmas will come early for Huddersfield fans on Saturday – courtesy of their own defender Mathias ‘Zanka Claus’ Jorgensen’s generosity.
The Denmark international, commonly known as Zanka, has bought every Terriers supporter making the 472-mile round trip to Southampton a drink as a thank you for their continued support.
All Huddersfield supporters have to do is collect a token on entry at St Mary’s to take advantage of Jorgensen’s gesture of goodwill.
The Terriers faithful will be hoping David Wagner’s side can make it back-to-back away victories after claiming their first success on the road since the opening day of the season at Watford last week.
