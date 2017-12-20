Commonwealth Games Federation set to confirm Birmingham as 2022 Games host

Birmingham is set to be confirmed as the host for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Press Association Sport understands.

They were originally awarded to Durban in 2015 but the South African city was stripped of the Games earlier this year in March after running into financial difficulties.

That prompted an abridged bidding contest that soon came down to a head-to-head race for British government backing between Birmingham and Liverpool, which was won by the West Midlands city in September.

An artists impression of the Boxing Arena in Birmingham (Birmingham City Council/PA)

But despite being the only city to submit a bid by the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) deadline of the end of September, Birmingham has had to wait nearly three months to have its victory confirmed.

First, the CGF extended the deadline for bids until the end of November, saying Birmingham’s bid was “not fully compliant”, and then a second delay was announced earlier this month as the CGF sought further guarantees from the city and government.

That process, however, is now over and a formal announcement is expected in the city on Thursday morning.

It is understood that the delays were a result of the CGF being concerned about some of the conditions attached to the government’s offer to finance 75% of the estimated £750million budget and Birmingham’s ability to fund its share.

An artists impression of the Aquatics Centre (Birmingham City Council/PA)

And having wasted over two years of a seven-year preparation window on Durban, the CGF was also eager to give itself a few options by bringing more bids to the table – putative offers from Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and Canada’s Victoria, however, never emerged.

With recent problems involving disputes with female council staff and refuse collectors over pay, there have been concerns raised about Birmingham’s ability to pay for the Games but it is understood the council has given guarantees to both the government and CGF.

One plan believed to be on the table is a hotel tax, which would see visitors to the city pay a small levy on their bills. This would be the first such tax in the UK. Formal confirmation of its bid will also enable the council to push on with securing the land it needs for the proposed athletes’ village in Perry Barr, one of the city’s northern suburbs.

Also home to the Alexander Stadium, which will be expanded to host the athletics events and ceremonies, it is hoped that Perry Barr will be transformed in the same way east Manchester was revitalised by hosting the Games the last time they were staged in England in 2002.

Birmingham city council is also keen to put on the biggest and best cultural programme the Commonwealth Games have ever seen as part of its long-term plan to showcase the area’s diversity, industrial heritage and relatively young population.