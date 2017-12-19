Welbeck sinks West Ham and earns Arsenal a Carabao Cup semi-final place

Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of a forgettable game as Arsenal booked a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of West Ham.

The pair had shared a goalless draw in their Premier League meeting at the London Stadium last week but this time out, with both sides fielding very different line-ups, it was Welbeck who made the difference to seal a 1-0 win.

The 27-year-old will not care how the goal came about as he got on the scoresheet for the first time since his brace against Bournemouth on September 9.

What they said

Good to get the win and be in the draw for the semi-finals tonight! Proud to play my first London derby! #COYG pic.twitter.com/3iH8AFkhkE — Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) December 19, 2017

Tweet of the match

Star man – Joe Willock

The 18-year-old starred in central midfield as Arsenal reached the last four of the Carabao Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Making only his fourth Arsenal start – the previous three having come in the Europa League – 18-year-old midfielder Willock put some of his more experienced team-mates in the shade with an impressive display. Almost set up a second goal with an enterprising run forward late on.

Moment of the match

It was not the prettiest of goals but when Welbeck barged his way through James Collins and Winston Reid and bundled the ball past Joe Hart he settled a scrappy match and put Arsenal into the last four.

View from the bench

With a huge Premier League match looming against Liverpool on Friday night, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger changed his entire starting line-up and packed his bench with youngsters. The Hammers made six changes but some were enforced, not least Manuel Lanzini’s absence following his ban for diving.

Moan of the match

Arsenal played in front of another sparse crowd at the Emirates Stadium (Steven Paston/Empics)

Wenger was not the only one to put the Carabao Cup low on their list of priorities. While West Ham fans packed out the lower tier of the clock end, the home supporters were less enthusiastic with hundreds of empty seats around the Emirates. Not that the stay-aways missed much, mind.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

Arsenal v Liverpool (Premier League, Dec 22)

West Ham v Newcastle (Premier League, Dec 23)