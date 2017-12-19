Maxime Tissier strikes a winning note on Banjo Girl

Christmas arrived early for French jockey Maxime Tissier at Fakenham after he celebrated his first winner in England on Banjo Girl in the TBA Mares’ Novices Hurdle.

The 27-year-old wasted no time in becoming acquainted with the winner’s enclosure at the Norfolk track after making all of the running aboard the Lucy Wadham-trained 2-1 shot to take the two-mile contest by five lengths.

Tissier said: “She jumped really well. They didn’t put the hood on and I was a bit scared but she was very relaxed. I’ve been here about 16 months in England. It is very good and it is very different.

“They go fast in England and go steady in France and finish quick.”

French jockey Maxime Tissier celebrates his first winner in England @FakenhamRC on the @lucy_wadham trained Banjo Girl pic.twitter.com/swl2e3ZZ0u — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) December 19, 2017

The winning trainer added: “He rides with a good head on his shoulders. He is very good and does all the schooling with Leighton (Aspell). His 7lb claim could be useful.”

Olly Murphy has big plans for Rio Quinto (7-1) after the four-year-old bolted up by 34 lengths from Potters Hedger in the concluding Independent Racecourses Ltd Maiden Hurdle.

He said: “He is a nice horse and I am delighted he has won as he let me down the other day at Cheltenham.

Advertising

“I’ve half got it in the back of my mind to go to Warwick for the Grade Two (Leamington) on January 13.”

Richard Johnson was on the scoresheet at Fakenham when Rio Quinto claimed the concluding maiden hurdle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pauling said of the 6-5 favourite: “I put an entry in the race for him as it looked like a race that he could win.

“I didn’t think the track would suit and I was not overly excited when they took the fences out but he has got the job done despite all that.

Advertising

“I was hoping he might be able to creep into one of the novice handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival.”

Mortens Leam (4-5 favourite) kept the Fakenham 2018 Annual Membership Novices’ Handicap Chase in the family – 12 months after his half-sister Bonnet’s Vino captured the race.

Winning trainer Pam Sly said of his 11-length success: “That was only his second run over fences and I can breathe now.

“He had been placed over hurdles but he has taken time to mature as there was not much of him as a three-year-old.”