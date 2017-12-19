Manchester City’s quadruple quest still alive after shoot-out win over Leicester

Claudio Bravo was Manchester City’s penalty hero as they kept their hopes of a dream quadruple alive to beat Leicester and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The goalkeeper saved Riyad Mahrez’s spot kick as Pep Guardiola’s side won 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Jamie Vardy missed in the shootout after scoring an injury-time penalty to take it into extra time just when Bernado Silva’s first-half goal looked to have given the visitors the win.

The 21-year-old was impressive in an unfamiliar left-back position (Mike Egerton/Empics)

The Ukrainian only turned 21 over the weekend but he showed maturity beyond his years on Tuesday night. He won the majority of his tackles at left-back and was comfortable on the ball when City were in possession and attacking.

Jamie Vardy scored a penalty deep in stoppage-time to take the match to extra-time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Demarai Gray appeared to go to ground under minimal contact from Kyle Walker. Replays suggested it was a dive but referee Bobby Madley was in no doubt and quickly pointed to the penalty spot. Vardy held his nerve to convert the spot kick deep into injury time.

Bernardo Silva has been directly involved in three goals in his last three appearances for Man City – scoring one goal and providing two assists – as many as in his previous 22 games combined.

Leicester v Manchester United (Premier League, December 23)

Manchester City v Bournemouth (Premier League, December 23)