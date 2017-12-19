FA gives West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini a two-game ban for diving

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini has been given a two-game ban after being found guilty of diving to win a penalty against Stoke on Saturday, the Football Association has announced.

The 24-year-old Argentinian went down when challenged by Erik Pieters and West Ham captain Mark Noble converted from the spot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Referee Graham Scott’s decision to award the penalty infuriated Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who is now under pressure following his side’s eventual 3-0 defeat.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect. Full statement: https://t.co/Om3eSrnGOC. pic.twitter.com/tcooTrKgcv — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 19, 2017

Lanzini was charged with the “successful deception of a match official” on Monday and was given until 6pm this evening to respond.

He denied the charge but an independent regulatory commission upheld it at a hearing on Tuesday and the ban comes into immediate effect, ruling him out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal and the Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, West Ham manager David Moyes said he was “a bit surprised” that Lanzini had been charged.

18' Stoke hit the post, Shawcross header, but West Ham counter and win a penalty – Pieters on Lanzini – it looks soft! (0-0) #SCFC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 16, 2017

Advertising

“The referee was 10 yards from the ball with nothing blocking his vision,” he said.

“It is clear to see the defender makes an attempt to go for the ball and doesn’t get it. From my point of view, they are going against the referee, whoever the panel were.”

New this season, a simulation charge only comes when there is clear evidence a player has fooled an official into winning a penalty or getting an opponent sent off, either via a straight red card or second yellow.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse to serve two-match suspension after ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ charge found proven. Full statement: https://t.co/YQRLCjMl82 pic.twitter.com/ytsXorMSif — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 22, 2017

Advertising

Footage of the incident is viewed independently by one ex-manager, one former player and an ex-match official, and they must unanimously agree for a charge to follow.

If the player contests the charge, as Lanzini did, a separate panel hears the case.

Lanzini becomes only the second Premier League player to be charged for the simulation after Everton striker Oumar Niasse was the first to be penalised last month.