Eoin Morgan among quartet to extend Middlesex deals

England duo Eoin Morgan and Toby Roland-Jones are among four key players to have agreed new contracts with Middlesex.

Ollie Rayner and Stephen Eskinazi have joined them in putting pen to paper on new deals with the club, who were relegated from the Specsavers County Championship First Division last season.

Morgan, the England limited-overs captain, has been with the county since 2005 and has made more than 230 appearances, scoring 7,500 runs in all formats of the game.

The 31-year-old said: “I am pleased to have extended my contract with the club that I’ve represented since I was a youngster.

“We’ve got an exceptionally talented squad here at Middlesex, with a terrific blend of youth and experience, and I’m really excited about what we can achieve as a playing group going forwards.”

Roland-Jones made both his Test and one-day international debuts for England earlier this year but missed out on an Ashes place after picking up a back injury late in the season.

The 29-year-old has claimed 458 wickets for Middlesex and said: “It’s been an amazing year for me personally, making both my ODI and Test debuts with England, and I’m delighted to finish the year by signing an extension to my contract with Middlesex.

Roland-Jones made his one-day and Test debut for England this year but is ruled out of the current Ashes series in Australia with a back injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Off-spinner Rayner made his first-class debut for Middlesex in 2011 and has picked up 230 wickets and an impressive 154 catches in the field, while Eskinazi has scored a total of 1,666 runs in 25 first-class and six T20 Blast matches.

Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser added: “Obviously Middlesex had a difficult season this year, but we have many fine players, and there are plenty of good things happening at the club.

“During our time in Division One we were the second-best team behind Yorkshire and I have total faith that these players will help us get back to where we all want to be. I look forward to working with them for the next few years.