Elliot Daly and Nathan Hughes face anxious wait over injury lay-offs

Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly could miss large chunks of the NatWest Six Nations if they require surgery on the injuries that will force them to miss at least the next month.

Wasps prevailed 21-3 over La Rochelle on Sunday but the Champions Cup victory has come at the cost of losing two of their most influential players for a number of weeks.

Hughes sustained a knee problem and Daly ankle damage, and the pair will see a specialist to determine whether they require operations that will threaten their participation in England’s Six Nations title defence.

Nathan Hughes, top, and Elliot Daly face a fitness fight ahead of the NatWest Six Nations(Paul Harding/PA)

“Four weeks would be the best scenario, but it could be as much as 12 if they have an operation.”

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young provided the fitness update on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Nathan felt a knock on his knee so we took him off pretty sharpish. The scans backed it up that they had significant injuries that needed to be respected.”

The squad is well stocked for wings, but Eddie Jones would not want to lose a player of Daly’s calibre after the versatile back underlined his class during the recent autumn series.