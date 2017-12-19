Atletico Madrid make complaint to FIFA over Barcelona’s Griezmann approach

FIFA has received a complaint from Atletico Madrid over an alleged illegal approach from Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann.

The striker is one of Europe’s biggest stars and extended his contract with Atletico during the summer until June 2022.

A FIFA spokesman told Press Association Sport: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint from Atletico de Madrid.”

Griezmann only signed a new five-year contract with Atleti in the summer (Frank Augstein/AP/PA)

Griezmann has also been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United but Catalan media reported at the weekend that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu had met with the Frenchman’s family.

Speaking to Movistar, Barcelona’s director of institutional relations Guillermo Amor did not deny the claims, saying: “Maybe there’s been a meeting and things have advanced, although I don’t know.

“There’s a good understanding, maybe there have been talks. Rumours are inevitable in football.

“In the case of Griezmann, there are a lot of players we could be talking with, initiating some kind of relationship with if there’s an opportunity. We’re obliged to have contact with players. It’s something which is done.”

The France international has scored seven goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga club this season (Nick Potts/Empics)

Griezmann, 26, joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in August 2014 and has averaged more than a goal every other game in LaLiga.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has said Griezmann could leave with his blessing if a “unique opportunity” came along.

He told l’Equipe: “I love watching my players grow, and if one of them tells me that they have the unique opportunity of playing for a certain team, after they did everything they could for me, like Griezmann has done, I’ll say it’s not a problem.”