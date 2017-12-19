Adrian Lewis crashes out of World Championship

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis was on the end of a major shock in the opening round of the William Hill World Championship after being beaten by Germany’s Kevin Munch.

Munch had to come through a preliminary contest on Tuesday to earn his match against Lewis and responded by defeating the Englishman 3-1 at Alexandra Palace.

Munch hit the bullseye to complete a 124 checkout and take a 2-1 lead, then settled matters on double eight to stun a man who reigned supreme at the event in 2011 and 2012.

Kevin Münch wins the hearts of the Ally Pally faithful as he causes the shock of the competition so far. Two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis is out in the First Round

Defeat in the first round is the latest setback in a miserable couple of years for the 32-year-old, who is now destined to slip out of the world’s top 16 for the first time in more than a decade.

Raymond van Barneveld had a smoother ride into the second round, easing past Richard North 3-0, with Scotland’s John Henderson also sailing past Marko Kantele without dropping a leg.