Root says ‘bitterly disappointing’ Ashes loss not down to lack of effort

Joe Root insists his England team cannot be faulted for effort despite losing the Ashes at the earliest opportunity this winter.

England’s attempted Perth rearguard amounted to 218 all out and defeat by an innings and 41 runs after Australia had racked up 662 for nine declared – their highest Ashes total on home soil – on the way to a series-sealing 3-0 scoreline.

While Root’s opposite number Steve Smith was holding back tears of joy in the home dressing room, and England coach Trevor Bayliss found himself defending his position, the Yorkshireman spoke of ‘bitter disappointment’ but unsurprisingly refused to play the blame game with any of his players.

His predecessor Alastair Cook and fellow Ashes veteran Stuart Broad are among those who have failed to live up to their billing over the past month.

But Root emphasised the graft put in by one and all, and even wondered aloud whether he himself has perhaps been trying too hard for his own good.

“It’s bitterly disappointing,” he said.

“(But) they tried absolutely everything. It wasn’t for the lack of effort.

Congrats to Australia on reclaiming the Ashes. Some incredible individual performances backed up by some serious pace. We are gutted but our spirit will stay strong and fight another day, even harder than before #ashes #MCG #SCG — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) December 18, 2017

“We went through every plan – different fields, bowling straight, hanging it wide, every now and again a bit of bumper warfare.

“It felt like we didn’t leave anything to chance.”

Root was left bemoaning the same factors here as in Brisbane and Adelaide – that England matched Australia, even out-performed them at times, but simply not for long enough.

Well played Australia. The better team in all departments simple as that. #ashes — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) December 18, 2017

“I don’t think these three games are a fair reflection of how we’ve played and what we’re capable of,” he added.

“I think we need to do ourselves and the supporters back home justice.

“Probably the biggest thing that has been to my detriment is trying too hard.

“I’ve been desperate to win this series.”

Asked about the meagre contributions of old hands like Cook and Broad, Root spelled out that he and Bayliss retain faith in players with world-class records.

“It is very important, for me and Trevor, that we don’t panic or make hasty decisions,” he said.

“One of the most frustrating things is that we haven’t been blown away or completely outplayed.

“We have put up some really good performances in all three matches – simple as that, really – just not for long enough.

Well played Australia! Not much else to say there ???????? #Ashes — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) December 18, 2017

“There have been periods when we have matched and outplayed Australia.

“I am sure the next day or so will be pretty tough, but we have got a bit of time now to get right for Melbourne and make sure our minds are fully on putting in a really strong performance, and showing the character we have.”

Asked about the security of his position as coach, Bayliss defended it on the basis of favourable performances on his watch overall and deferred any decision about his future to people “above my pay grade”.

Unbelievable feeling to get the urn back! A credit to all the players and support staff for their hard work. Thanks to the Australian fans for all their support. Looking forward to Boxing Day! #ashes — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 18, 2017

The Australian did concede, however, after England’s seventh successive Test defeat away from home – dating back to last winter’s tour of India – that improvement is overdue on their travels.

“We’ve just got to get better…in foreign conditions,” he said.

“We’ve played extremely well during the summer, but in conditions that don’t necessarily suit us, that’s where we need to be better.”

Bayliss’ former New South Wales protege Smith was by contrast struggling to contain his elation and pride at leading his country to a famous home win.

What a series from this bloke so far! @tdpaine36 is now an #Ashes winner ???????? pic.twitter.com/5gFEsK22bQ — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 18, 2017

“I was crying in the sheds a bit a minute ago,” he said.

“Everything just came out.

“The boys have been magnificent. It really is what dreams are made of as an Ashes captain to be up 3-0.

“We have worked incredibly hard. I am just so proud of everyone back in that room.”