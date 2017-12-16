Zinedine Zidane challenges Real Madrid to maintain trophy-winning run

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane challenged his side to achieve even more this season after retaining their FIFA Club World Cup title with a 1-0 win over Brazilian side Gremio in Abu Dhabi.

A superb free-kick from Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock after 53 minutes, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner clipping the ball over the wall and into the bottom corner.

The hard-earned victory over a stubborn Gremio team at the Zayed Sports City Stadium was Real’s third FIFA Club World Cup since 2014, equalling the record of LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

It also added a fifth trophy in the calendar year following success in LaLiga, the Champions League, Spanish Super Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

With ground to make up at home behind leaders Barcelona, Valencia and city rivals Atletico, Zidane maintains the hard work must continue – which will start with El Clasico at the Bernabeu on December 23.

“It is a great moment for all Madridistas and everyone who loves this club. There have been some great brilliant moments and we are witnessing them first hand,” Zidane told a press conference.

“We have to enjoy today, the balance is good and we must continue in this manner. We are going home to relax, and then turn our attentions to El Clasico.”

The Real Madrid coach added: “We have won our fifth (trophy) this year and we will keep on. Now we must enjoy, rest up and think about the rest of the season.”

Ronaldo’s strike gave FIFA their picture moment of the tournament, and Zidane would like nothing other than for the 32-year-old former Manchester United forward to finish his career with Los Blancos.

“It’s crucial for us that he stays here right until the end of his career,” Zidane said, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“He’s here at his club, and his home. Nobody is going to repeat what he’s been able to achieve and what he is still achieving.

“I hope he stays here until he retires”.