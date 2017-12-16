Unstoppable City put sorry Spurs to the sword

Leaders Manchester City powered to their 16th successive win in the Premier League with a 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

Two goals from the prolific Raheem Sterling added to earlier efforts from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne as the hosts swept aside the Londoners on a misty night.

Christian Eriksen did score a consolation for Spurs but City could easily have added several more with Gabriel Jesus – from the penalty spot – and Bernardo Silva both hitting the post and Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris making several good saves.

Man City will top the #PL at Christmas after their 16th straight win#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/Q7Q7XMPRbU — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2017

What they said:

#PEP: Both teams wanted to press high. We had to adapt as we didn’t want one less player in the middle. We made an outstanding performance, we scored four, we created lots of chances against a strong team.#cityvspurs #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 16, 2017

Tweet of the match

We keep eating ???????????? #SharkTeam — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) December 16, 2017

Advertising

Star man – Kevin De Bruyne

Yet another wonderful performance from the Belgian. Took his goal in fine fashion, won a penalty, produced many a superb pass and generally worked his socks off.

City looking unstoppable

Advertising

#wearecity! ????



Thank you for bringing the noise again today, Blues! #cityvspurs reaction and highlights to come tonight! pic.twitter.com/ndF7LpVw3o — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 16, 2017

It may only be December, but it truly seems a case of when rather if City are going to win the league.

This was supposed to be one of their more testing assignments, but a week on from their 2-1 victory at Manchester United, they completely blew Tottenham away as they moved 14 points clear at the top.

Data point

By extending their record streak of league wins to 16, Guardiola’s City matched the run he oversaw as Barcelona boss – but they are still three short of his personal best, achieved with Bayern Munich.

Ratings

15 – It's now 15 goals for Raheem Sterling this season in all competitions for Manchester City. Update. https://t.co/8QvoPI9eZy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2017

Who’s up next?

Marc Albrighton celebrates as Leicester beat Man City 4-2 at the Kingpower Stadium last season (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Leicester v Manchester City (Carabao Cup, December 19)

Burnley v Tottenham (Carabao Cup, December 23)