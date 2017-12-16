Advertising
Unstoppable City put sorry Spurs to the sword
Pep Guardiola’s side are now 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League
Leaders Manchester City powered to their 16th successive win in the Premier League with a 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.
Two goals from the prolific Raheem Sterling added to earlier efforts from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne as the hosts swept aside the Londoners on a misty night.
Christian Eriksen did score a consolation for Spurs but City could easily have added several more with Gabriel Jesus – from the penalty spot – and Bernardo Silva both hitting the post and Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris making several good saves.
What they said:
Tweet of the match
Advertising
Star man – Kevin De Bruyne
Yet another wonderful performance from the Belgian. Took his goal in fine fashion, won a penalty, produced many a superb pass and generally worked his socks off.
City looking unstoppable
Advertising
It may only be December, but it truly seems a case of when rather if City are going to win the league.
This was supposed to be one of their more testing assignments, but a week on from their 2-1 victory at Manchester United, they completely blew Tottenham away as they moved 14 points clear at the top.
Data point
By extending their record streak of league wins to 16, Guardiola’s City matched the run he oversaw as Barcelona boss – but they are still three short of his personal best, achieved with Bayern Munich.
Ratings
Who’s up next?
Leicester v Manchester City (Carabao Cup, December 19)
Burnley v Tottenham (Carabao Cup, December 23)
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.