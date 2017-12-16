Menu

Unstoppable City put sorry Spurs to the sword

UK & international sports | Published:

Pep Guardiola’s side are now 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne was amongst the goals as Manchester City beat Tottenham 4-1 at the Etihad

Leaders Manchester City powered to their 16th successive win in the Premier League with a 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

Two goals from the prolific Raheem Sterling added to earlier efforts from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne as the hosts swept aside the Londoners on a misty night.

Christian Eriksen did score a consolation for Spurs but City could easily have added several more with Gabriel Jesus – from the penalty spot – and Bernardo Silva both hitting the post and Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris making several good saves.

What they said:

Star man – Kevin De Bruyne

Yet another wonderful performance from the Belgian. Took his goal in fine fashion, won a penalty, produced many a superb pass and generally worked his socks off.

City looking unstoppable

It may only be December, but it truly seems a case of when rather if City are going to win the league.

This was supposed to be one of their more testing assignments, but a week on from their 2-1 victory at Manchester United, they completely blew Tottenham away as they moved 14 points clear at the top.

By extending their record streak of league wins to 16, Guardiola’s City matched the run he oversaw as Barcelona boss – but they are still three short of his personal best, achieved with Bayern Munich.

Marc Albrighton celebrates as Leicester beat Man City 4-2 at the Kingpower Stadium last season
Marc Albrighton celebrates as Leicester beat Man City 4-2 at the Kingpower Stadium last season (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Leicester v Manchester City (Carabao Cup, December 19)

Burnley v Tottenham (Carabao Cup, December 23)

UK & international sports

