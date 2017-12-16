Ronaldo takes centre stage as Real Madrid retain Club World Cup crown

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb free-kick gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Brazilian side Gremio to retain their FIFA Club World Cup title in Abu Dhabi.

The Portugal forward, voted the Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2017 and winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for a fifth time, broke the deadlock after 53 minutes when he clipped the ball over the wall and down into the bottom corner.

The hard-earned victory over a stubborn Gremio side at the Zayed Sports City Stadium was Real’s third FIFA Club World Cup crown since 2014 and equalled the record of LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

Tweet of the match

?? Another final in 2017, another goal for @Cristiano! ⚽⚽ Champions League final⚽ Spanish Super Cup⚽ Club World Cup final#RMCWC | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/tIFmjDmsuF — Real Madrid C.F.?? (@realmadriden) December 16, 2017

Star man – Cristiano Ronaldo

#ClubWC | LIVEThe final is here! ??@realmadriden and ??@Gremio kick off, with one of them set to leave UAE 2017 with the trophy in their hands ??https://t.co/phXQrurA73 pic.twitter.com/KXH8Cx6sp7 — #ClubWC ??? (@FIFAcom) December 16, 2017

The Portugal forward and five-time Ballon d’Or lived up to his billing. Always a threat, it was Ronaldo’s brilliance from a free-kick which gave Real the breakthrough early in the second half and set them on their way to another FIFA Club World Cup crown.

Moment of the match

7⃣ for CR7!? @Cristiano extends his record at the #ClubWC!? Will it be the one to see them retain the title for ??@realmadriden ? pic.twitter.com/dDnUoI0uVJ — #ClubWC ??? (@FIFAcom) December 16, 2017

After a resolute defensive effort from Gremio in the first half, it was always set to take something special to break the deadlock. Ronaldo delivered after 53 minutes when he curled a perfectly-executed free-kick up over the wall and into the bottom corner.

Stat attack

With his free-kick strike, Ronaldo became the first player to score in consecutive FIFA Club World Cup finals as Real chalked up a fifth trophy of the calendar year.

Ratings:

?????Inside the dressing rooms in Abu Dhabi, as @realmadriden look to defend their #ClubWC title versus @Gremio! Kick-off is minutes away! pic.twitter.com/m42XLXqMcx — #ClubWC ??? (@FIFAcom) December 16, 2017

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas 7 (out of 10), Dani Carvajal 7, Marcelo 7, Sergio Ramos 7, Raphael Varane 7, Luka Modric 8, Casemiro 7, Isco 7, Toni Kroos 7, Cristiano Ronaldo 9, Karim Benzema 7

Substitutes: Lucas Vazquez (for Isco, 73) 6; Gareth Bale (for Benzema, 80) 6

Gremio: Marcelo Grohe 7 (out of 10), Edilson 7, Pedro Geromel 6, Walter Kannemann 6, Bruno Cortez 6, Michel 6, Jailson 6, Ramiro 6, Luan 6, Lucas Barrios 6, Fernandinho 6

Substitutes: Jael (for Barrios, 63) 6, Everton (for Ramiro, 71) 6, Maicon (for Michel, 84) 6

Who’s up next?

Real Madrid v Barcelona (LaLiga, December 23)

Sao Luiz v Gremio (Campeonato Gaucho 1, January 17 2018)