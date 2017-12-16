Alonso scores winner for clock-watching Conte

Marcos Alonso’s pinpoint free-kick gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

The Spanish full-back curled a stunning 30-yard effort past goalkeeper Fraser Forster and into the net in first-half stoppage time.

The Blues could have added to their tally but Pedro hit a post and Eden Hazard had a goal disallowed for offside.

FULL-TIME Chelsea 1-0 Southampton



Marcos Alonso’s long-range free-kick proved the difference for the champions#CHESOU pic.twitter.com/XFvCSV8YCR — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2017

What they said

Conte says he has a selection problem for midweek v Bournemouth as Alonso is now suspended and Zappacosta is recovering from "bad 'flu" but we must be able to deal with this. #CHESOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2017

Tweet of the match

7 – Chelsea have scored seven direct free-kicks under Antonio Conte in all competitions, more than any other Premier League side since the start of last season. Arrow. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2017

Star man – Pedro

Pedro's skill and close control is a joy to watch. He creates space for himself and picks out Hazard whose route to goal is blocked. #CHESOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2017

The Spaniard was at the heart of Chelsea’s best attacking moments and went agonisingly close to capping his display with a goal when his shot came back off a post. Disappointed to be taken off in the second half.

Moment of the match

Two and a half minutes into two minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half, Alonso curled a delicious free-kick round Southampton’s defensive wall and inside the right-hand post of Forster.

Data point

2 – Southampton have only won two of their 40 top-flight away matches against the reigning champions – they beat Leeds United in March 1970 and Chelsea in October 2015. Challenge. pic.twitter.com/quFfWQ5kmy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2017

Southampton have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 25 league games against the Blues – a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day 2002.

In with the crowd

Aston Villa currently in action against Derby in the Championship, but John Terry is at Stamford Bridge to watch his beloved #Chelsea instead. — Chelsea HQ ???? (@Chelsea_HQ) December 16, 2017

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry, currently out injured, came to see his old club rather than travel to Derby with his current side Aston Villa.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

Pedro scored one of Chelsea’s goal in a 3-0 win when Bournemouth travelled to Stamford Bridge last season (Daniel Hambury/EMPICS Sport)

Chelsea v Bournemouth (Carabao Cup, Dec 20)

Southampton v Huddersfield (Premier League, Dec 23)