Alonso scores winner for clock-watching Conte

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

The Blues also had a goal disallowed and hit the post at Stamford Bridge

Marcos Alonso broke the deadlock for Chelsea in first half stoppage time

Marcos Alonso’s pinpoint free-kick gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

The Spanish full-back curled a stunning 30-yard effort past goalkeeper Fraser Forster and into the net in first-half stoppage time.

The Blues could have added to their tally but Pedro hit a post and Eden Hazard had a goal disallowed for offside.

Star man – Pedro

The Spaniard was at the heart of Chelsea’s best attacking moments and went agonisingly close to capping his display with a goal when his shot came back off a post. Disappointed to be taken off in the second half.

Moment of the match

Two and a half minutes into two minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half, Alonso curled a delicious free-kick round Southampton’s defensive wall and inside the right-hand post of Forster. 

Data point

Southampton have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 25 league games against the Blues – a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day 2002.

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry, currently out injured, came to see his old club rather than travel to Derby with his current side Aston Villa.

Who’s up next?

Pedro scored one of Chelsea's goal in a 3-0 win when Bournemouth travelled to Stamford Bridge last season
Pedro scored one of Chelsea’s goal in a 3-0 win when Bournemouth travelled to Stamford Bridge last season (Daniel Hambury/EMPICS Sport)

Chelsea v Bournemouth (Carabao Cup, Dec 20)

Southampton v Huddersfield (Premier League, Dec 23)

