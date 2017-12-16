Huddersfield grab second away win of season at Watford as Deeney sees red again

Aaron Mooy’s double fired Huddersfield to a pulsating 4-1 win at Watford and only their second away win of the season.

Elias Kachunga and Mooy put Huddersfield two goals to the good at Vicarage Road before Troy Deeney was sent off for a dangerous lunge on Colin Quaner.

Laurent Depoitre added a third for the visitors shortly after half-time only for Watford to threaten a comeback when Huddersfield’s Jonathan Hogg was shown a second yellow card and Abdoulaye Doucoure reduced the deficit with a sweet half-volley.

Doucoure, however, then turned villain by fouling Depoitre in the box late on and Mooy banged in his second, Huddersfield’s fourth, from the penalty spot to cap a thrilling victory.

Huddersfield were excellent defensively and clinical up front. Watford were undone by a combination of recklessness from Deeney and rash defending.

David Wagner’s men, who move up to 11th, had not scored an away goal since the opening weekend but they had two in 23 minutes here, albeit with a chunk of help from the officials for the first.

Elias Kachunga (left) celebrates scoring the opener (Daniel Hambury/PA)

If Watford felt hard done by, they only had themselves to blame for Huddersfield’s second.

Quaner drifted in behind the right flank and Jose Holebas made only a passing attempt to block the cross before Adrian Mariappa slipped, allowing Mooy to bundle home his third goal of the season.

Aaron Mooy made it 2-0 for the Terriers (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Quaner was ambling harmlessly down the right when Deeney came crashing into him from behind with a two-footed lunge, in the air, that left referee Michael Oliver no option but to produce a red card. Silva slouched in his seat, arms folded, shaking his head.

Watford’s Troy Deeney (right) is shown a red card (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Holebas was again involved. He seemed to have won his battle with Quaner but instead of clearing, went down clutching his face. Depoitre duly arrived to slam the ball past Heurelho Gomes. Holebas was fit enough still to continue.

After a nightmare hour, however, Watford were handed a reprieve when Hogg failed to see Richarlison approaching behind him and instead of kicking the ball kicked the Brazilian. Oliver showed Hogg a second yellow card and both teams were down to 10.

Jonathan Hogg followed Troy Deeney off the pitch (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Richarlison and Gray, on from the bench, both had chances to set up a grandstand finish but neither could capitalise and instead it was Huddersfield who added a final flourish.

Doucoure took a heavy touch in the box before bringing down the lively Depoitre. Mooy stepped up to slam home the penalty and confirm a emphatic victory.

What they said

David Wagner believes Huddersfield are proving their Premier League doubters wrong (Daniel Hambury/PA)



Huddersfield boss David Wagner: “I think a lot of people didn’t expect we are where we are at the minute. We have to make ourselves independent from pundits’ predictions. It is irrelevant for us. We are so humble and so calm. We know what size of club we are, our budget. It is not comparable with any other budget here in the Premier League. But we are ambitious. We say, ‘trust in yourself, be focused’. So far the players have done very good but it’s only the mid-point of the season, nothing more. We can improve.”

Watford maanger Marco Silva said: “”For sure now it is our worst performance in the Premier League [this season]. We didn’t perform really like we need to. We started the game too slow. For the second and third goals we made mistakes at this level we cannot make. It was a tough afternoon for us.”