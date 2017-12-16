Gold for Adam Peaty in 100m breaststroke at European Short Course Championships

Adam Peaty claimed his first major short-course title with gold in the 100 metres breaststroke at the European Championships in Copenhagen.

Peaty, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in long course over the distance, set a new European record of 55.94 seconds.

The 22-year-old, who is one of the 12 contenders to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, won a bronze medal in the 50m earlier in the week.

When I was a kid I wanted to be the fastest british man ever, now 10 years later I hold all the fastest times in world history. Never put a limit on your dream. pic.twitter.com/Kx0VF3e2oL — Adam Peaty (@adam_peaty) December 16, 2017

There was more British success in the 50m butterfly, with Ben Proud securing a bronze.