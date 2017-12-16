Cracked rib for England paceman Craig Overton

England have confirmed Craig Overton has a hairline cracked rib.

The seamer was passed fit to bowl for England on day three of the third Ashes Test in Perth, after taking pain-killers.

England have confirmed Craig Overton has a hairline cracked rib#Ashes pic.twitter.com/f6V1bEjty6 — PA Sport (@pasport) December 16, 2017

He hurt himself the previous afternoon when he dived to his left to try to take a caught-and-bowled chance, having also been struck a painful blow to the ribs while batting in England’s second-Test defeat in Adelaide.

Overton underwent scans before Australia resumed their innings at the WACA.

England hope he will be able to bowl through the remainder of the match, but his injury will be reassessed.