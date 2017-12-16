Menu

Cracked rib for England paceman Craig Overton

UK & international sports | Published:

The Somerset bowler is playing through the pain

England’s Craig Overton suffers an injury during day two of the Ashes Test match at the WACA Ground, Perth.

England have confirmed Craig Overton has a hairline cracked rib.

The seamer was passed fit to bowl for England on day three of the third Ashes Test in Perth, after taking pain-killers.

He hurt himself the previous afternoon when he dived to his left to try to take a caught-and-bowled chance, having also been struck a painful blow to the ribs while batting in England’s second-Test defeat in Adelaide.

Overton underwent scans before Australia resumed their innings at the WACA.

England hope he will be able to bowl through the remainder of the match, but his injury will be reassessed.

