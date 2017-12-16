Chris Paul stars as Houston Rockets march on

Chris Paul helped fire the Houston Rockets to their 12th win in a row with a 124-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul, who has not featured in a losing game so far this season, scored 28 points and made eight assists and seven steals.

James Harden added 28 points for the Rockets, currently on their fourth-longest winning run, but he did not live up to his usual shooting ability, making just two of 11 three-pointers.

The Spurs could not answer back, however, with LaMarcus Aldridge leading their scoring with 16 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were forced into triple overtime to secure their win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Russell Westbrook stood out with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists, while the 76ers’ Joel Embiid proved equally dominant with 34 points in just under 50 minutes.

But it was left to Andre Roberson to score the winning shot with 10 seconds on the clock to lift Oklahoma to the narrow 119-117 victory.

The Denver Nuggets also went into overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Will Barton scoring 11 in added time to see out the 117-11 win.

A resurgence from the Charlotte Hornets in the closing stages of their game was not enough to see off the Miami Heat, who ended the night 104-98.

Elsewhere, Ricky Rubio made 22 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 107-95, Bobby Portis claimed a career-best 27 points as the Chicago Bulls triumphed 115-109 over the Milwaukee Bucks, and a triple-double from Kyle Lowry, the 11th of his career, helped the Toronto Raptors to a 120-87 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards fought hard to stop the Los Angeles Clippers, triumphing 100-91, while the Portland Trail Blazers needed a late rally to overcome the Orlando Magic 95-88.

The Detroit Pistons claimed their second win in two days, beating the Indiana Pacers 104-98, and the Memphis Grizzlies brought an end to their five-game losing streak with a 96-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.