Bristol City – The GIF that just keeps giving

Bristol City have garnered plenty of attention for their amazing GIF goal celebrations and that continued during their 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Marlon Pack, who received a lot of flak from his team-mates for his lack of goals, got on the GIF action after his first goal of the season, but was it worth the wait?

We certainly think so. And when Joe Bryan grabbed his side’s second in first-half stoppage-time, he made sure he had a cool celebration…

Kieran Dowell scored a wonderful long-range goal early in the second half for Forest but the Robins held on for a valuable three points.