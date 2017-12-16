Benito van de Pas and Mervyn King crash out of World Championship

There were two shocks early on day three of the William Hill World Darts Championship as Benito van de Pas and Mervyn King were dumped out.

World number 14 Van de Pas was beaten 3-1 by Steve West, his opponent sealing the win with a 141 checkout, one of three ton-plus finishes during the afternoon.

Zoran Lerchbacker did for King, the world number 22, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Robert Thornton beat qualifier Brendan Dolan 3-1.