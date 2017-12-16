Menu

Ashes third Test day three – in pictures and social

UK & international sports | Published:

England toiled in the baking sun as Australia took full control on a flat pitch

Mitch Marsh celebrates his century

Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh’s triple-century stand piled on the Perth misery to leave England on the brink of losing the Ashes.

Joe Root’s men mustered a solitary wicket on a grim third day at the WACA. Smith (229no) celebrated two centuries and fifth-wicket partner Marsh (181no) threatened to turn his maiden hundred into a double too on his home ground.

There was next to nothing, armed with new ball or old, that England’s bowlers could do to even slow the process as Australia powered from 203 for three to 549 for four and an already ominous lead of 146.

An unfamiliar forecast in these parts promises disruption from rain over the final two days, but England will still have to excel themselves to avoid going 3-0 down in the series and losing the urn before Christmas.

Morning session

England began the day with hope but nemesis Smith quickly completed his 22nd Test century.

England had an opening when Moeen Ali had Shaun Marsh caught by Joe Root at first slip to leave Australia 248 for four.

England enjoy what would be their only wicket of the day
England enjoy what would be their only wicket of the day (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was not impressed.

Afternoon session

The lunch break provided only brief respite, with Smith passing 150 soon after the resumption.

Marsh brought up his half-century but he was far from done.

The all-rounder raced to his maiden Test ton.

Evening session

Australia had surged into the lead at 421 for four and former England players were fearing the worst.

Smith and Marsh continued to pile on the misery.

Reaction

The Australians were buoyant.

And Marsh enjoyed a special moment with brother Shaun and father Geoff, also a former Australia batsman.

