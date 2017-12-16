Ashes third Test day three – in pictures and social

Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh’s triple-century stand piled on the Perth misery to leave England on the brink of losing the Ashes.

Joe Root’s men mustered a solitary wicket on a grim third day at the WACA. Smith (229no) celebrated two centuries and fifth-wicket partner Marsh (181no) threatened to turn his maiden hundred into a double too on his home ground.

There was next to nothing, armed with new ball or old, that England’s bowlers could do to even slow the process as Australia powered from 203 for three to 549 for four and an already ominous lead of 146.

An unfamiliar forecast in these parts promises disruption from rain over the final two days, but England will still have to excel themselves to avoid going 3-0 down in the series and losing the urn before Christmas.

Morning session

England began the day with hope but nemesis Smith quickly completed his 22nd Test century.

Advertising

7th 100 against England … !!! Remarkable player @stevesmith49 … Best Test player in the world !?? #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2017

England had an opening when Moeen Ali had Shaun Marsh caught by Joe Root at first slip to leave Australia 248 for four.

England enjoy what would be their only wicket of the day (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Advertising

Glorious drive from Mitch Marsh and England take the second new ball: https://t.co/57Bmg3zS3P #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Q8Lxw8zQpx — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 16, 2017

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was not impressed.

My word, are England not allowed to bowl bouncers?!????!!!!!!???!!!FFS show some aggression! ?#Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 16, 2017

Dear Mitch Marsh, we’d like to wish you a warm welcome back to international cricket with some half volleys & throw downs with the new ball. Kind regards, England bowlers! pic.twitter.com/KnHigexKLp — KP (@KP24) December 16, 2017

Afternoon session

The lunch break provided only brief respite, with Smith passing 150 soon after the resumption.

Marsh brought up his half-century but he was far from done.

The all-rounder raced to his maiden Test ton.

Congrats to @darren_lehmann and the @CricketAus selectors. Despite coping plenty of ? over certain players selected, they have absolutely nailed it! ? #humblepie #Ashes pic.twitter.com/MSgDYDlWrJ — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) December 16, 2017

Could not be happier for @mitchmarsh235 what a champion ?? @stevesmith49 is a freak! Batting genius ? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 16, 2017

Congratulations brother, so proud. Well deserved! ?? @mitchmarsh235 — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) December 16, 2017

Evening session

Australia had surged into the lead at 421 for four and former England players were fearing the worst.

Fearing the ashes could be gone in the next couple of days. Credit when credits due, Steve Smith is mint — Graham Onions (@BunnyOnions) December 16, 2017

If it doesn’t rain, I’m afraid to say it’s #Ashes to Australia. Biggest difference in teams – pace bowlers! — KP (@KP24) December 16, 2017

Smith and Marsh continued to pile on the misery.

Steve Smith moves to 216* and this is now his highest Test score! https://t.co/57Bmg3zS3P #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nqPMMDksXW — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 16, 2017

Reaction

The Australians were buoyant.

Potentially my most enjoyable day of Test Cricket. @stevesmith49 doing Steve Smith things and a maiden ton for one of my favorites @mitchmarsh235, what a day! #Ashes — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2017

What a day of cricket today by our boys. @stevesmith49 what else can we say about him (best in the world). Serious knock @mitchmarsh235 I could not be any happier for him, maiden ? ☝️??. 1-346 #boom big day tomorrow. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 16, 2017

Amazing stuff from @stevesmith49. On another level. And what about Bison @mitchmarsh235, thoroughly deserved! #Ashes — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 16, 2017

UNBELIVABLE @mitchmarsh235 so well deserved! The captain not bad either! An amazing day Australia! #cmonaussie — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) December 16, 2017

So incredibly proud of @mitchmarsh235 what an outstanding innings mate! You stood up when your team needed & @stevesmith49 you are a freak!! Great day Australia ?? #ashes #footonthroat — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 16, 2017

Extremely proud to watch @mitchmarsh235 score his maiden Test century today. Stood up and showed everyone his character and class. Enjoy the recovery swim Bison……??? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lOyXWa81zK — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) December 16, 2017

And Marsh enjoyed a special moment with brother Shaun and father Geoff, also a former Australia batsman.