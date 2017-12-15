Watch Phil Taylor’s walk to the stage at Alexandra Palace

Phil Taylor is retiring after the PDC World Darts Championship but his popularity is higher than ever.

The 16-time world champion has won everything in the game 10 times over and hopes for one last shot at the sport’s main trophy at Alexandra Palace over the next two and a half weeks.

He started his campaign against Chris Dobey on Friday night and you would be hard pressed to not feel a chill as you watch this hair-raising walk to the stage.