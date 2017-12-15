Nigel Twiston-Davies and ‘Ginge Army’ out to make a Splash at Cheltenham

There are likely to be more scenes of wild celebration in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure if Splash Of Ginge can achieve a notable double in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

Owner John Neild and the rest of the self-proclaimed ‘Ginge Army’ were dancing in the rain at Prestbury Park last month after the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained nine-year-old ploughed through the mud to spring a 25-1 surprise in the BetVictor Gold Cup.

Exotic Dancer was the last horse to win both major prizes in the same season 11 years ago, and Neild believes his pride and joy can repeat the feat.

A must-watch: The 'Splash of Ginge army' celebrate their BetVictor Gold Cup win and dedicate it to Ryan Hatch pic.twitter.com/hd8jo38Xbn — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 18, 2017

Neild said: “We’re always optimistic, but if the ground is soft or worse I really think he’s got a great chance.

“People have called him a lot of names, saying he’s in and out and things like that. He can spring a surprise, but if the opportunity is there he’ll make the most of it.

“In a drunken state I had £1,000 on at 1000-1 for him to win the National, so it would be incredible to get him there.”

Splash Of Ginge takes control of the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham (Julian Herbert/PA)

Nicholls said: “He (Clan Des Obeaux) is a five-year-old with 11st 12lb, which is not easy, but he has improved for a wind operation and running in small fields the last twice has helped his confidence.

“Romain De Senam does not want it too soft, but that track has not been watered so it will be different ground to the last meeting. Le Prezien is in good form and we just need him to jump better.

Clan Des Obeaux heads an 11-strong field for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup @CheltenhamRaces on Saturday pic.twitter.com/q8gfTzJdux — PA Racing (@PAracing) December 14, 2017

David Pipe is full of hope Starchitect can go one place better after he finished a neck second to Splash Of Ginge in the BetVictor Gold Cup.

Pipe said: “He ran a cracker last time – it was probably the best race of his life – but it was frustrating at the time.

“He has been put up 4lb and I think that is fair enough. He deserves to get his head in front in a good one.”

David Pipe has high hopes Starchitect can reverse Cheltenham form with Splash Of Ginge (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Alvechurch-based handler said: “We’ve had as good a run as we could have hoped for since his last run and we are very happy with him.

“We’re looking forward to the race and we’d be happy if the ground isn’t quite as desperate as it was for the last meeting.”

Ballyalton runs in the colours of golfer Lee Westwood’s father, John

The Greystoke-based trainer said: “He got badly hampered at the first and basically that was the end of the story.

“He is a tough little horse and should run a good race, provided he gets that bit of luck you need in these big handicaps.”

Nicky Richards is expecting a big run from Guitar Pete in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Welsh trainer told At The Races: “His best form is around Cheltenham, but we haven’t seen it for a bit.

“I’d like heavy ground. All his best form is on very soft ground and the softer the better for him.”