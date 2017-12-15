Mauricio Pochettino hoping Tottenham can play the right tune at the Etihad

Mauricio Pochettino will have no problem with Tottenham turning up the music if they pull off a shock win against unbeaten Manchester City on Saturday.

City irked Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend by – amongst other things – reportedly blaring songs out of their changing room, which prompted an extraordinary bust-up between the teams’ players and staff.

Now Pep Guardiola’s men are chasing a record-stretching 16th Premier League victory but Pochettino wants it to be his side playing the tunes at the Etihad Stadium.

“I wish for that,” Pochettino said.

“I am never [going to complain] if another team celebrate because sometimes it’s good, when you lose, and you hear all that happens in another changing room, it’s good to feel the pain.

“With respect of course, because it’s always about respect, but sometimes it’s good to listen. Then you think ‘if we run more, and we play better and we care more. Come on maybe we need to translate that feeling to the opposite changing room’.”

City are unbeaten and have scored 52 goals in their 17 league games so far. They sit 11 points clear at the top of the table and 18 ahead of Spurs in fourth.

Asked if there is now a psychological hurdle to overcome against City, Pochettino referenced Tottenham’s unbeaten final season at White Hart Lane.

“I agree with you in terms of the aura,” Pochettino said.

“For us, we felt the same last season at White Hart Lane – that something special happened around the team.

“I think it was a player a week or two ago that said ‘Wow, I remember last season, we always start 1-0 up at White Hart Lane because something special was happening’. And for the opponent, it was tough to play against us.

“But now, of course, City are doing fantastic. The respect of the opponents and everyone is massive, and yes, we feel the same – that we respect our opponent, it’s so important – but in the end, we’re going there to fight, to kill them and try to win. That is the most important.”

City’s brilliance has been aided by their formidable financial power while Tottenham have had to remain prudent, particularly while their new £800million stadium is being built.

“I think it’s not fair to compare the club – not myself, I don’t put myself like a victim – but it’s only to say this is what the club is doing,” Pochettino said.

“And maybe in a few years is the moment say, ‘eh, come on, the club now need to win and need to compete, and with the same tools as another big club’.

“That is the moment to say ‘compare’, ‘compare with another club’, but today it’s completely unfair that the people, the media, is going to compare Tottenham with this type of club like Manchester City, United or Chelsea. We are in a complete opposite side.”