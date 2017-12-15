Dog joins in to make it a race with a difference at Cheltenham

Runners in the final race at Cheltenham on Friday were joined by a four-legged friend of another variety after a dog escaped on to the track.

The dog joined the field on the run down to the penultimate flight in the Citipost Handicap Hurdle, which was won by Arthur’s Gift.

After running alongside the Tom Scudamore-ridden Champers On Ice the dog ducked out before the David Pipe-trained gelding jumped the second-last hurdle.

Scudamore said: “I was far enough behind to suddenly see him come on. It is not ideal, but as long as the dog is all right that is the main thing.

“These sort of things tend to happen – they shouldn’t happen as there are no excuses for them. I’m sure it didn’t give me as much of a fright as Ruby (Walsh) got jumping the second-last in the Champion Hurdle with a fork in the middle of the track!

“Everyone was all right, though.”

Arthur’s Gift wins the race at Cheltenham that saw a dog join in with the runners (Paul Harding/PA)

“It then came across an area known locally as Stud Field and made its way across to the new hill, where it got on to the track and was then caught by some groundstaff who were unable for some time to locate the owner.

“We did find the owner in a distraught state with another dog on a lead. They were very apologetic about what had happened, asking whether or not it had caused any issues, which fortunately it didn’t.”

Cheltenham clerk of the course Simon Claisse will review procedures after a dog ran loose on the course (Barry Batchelor/PA)

“It is only the second occasion it has happened in the 18 years I’ve been here.”