Menu

Advertising

Colin Tizzard planning three more runs and then retirement for Cue Card

UK & international sports | Published:

Popular veteran to swerve Christmas showpiece

Cue Card seen winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock (Julian Herbert/PA)

Colin Tizzard expects Cue Card to have just three more runs before heading into retirement, with the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day looking increasingly unlikely.

He was in the frame for the Christmas showpiece earlier in the week and was briefly considered for the rearranged Peterborough Chase.

However, following talks with owner Jean Bishop, Tizzard is now leaning towards the Ascot Grade One he won in February last year.

“We probably won’t run Cue Card in the King George. Talking to Jean Bishop, we will just mind him. The King George is red hot,” said Tizzard.

“We considered going to Taunton, but we decided not to. He had a hard old race at Haydock (second to Bristol De Mai in the Betfair Chase).

“We just want to have three runs in the spring, then retire him. I think that’s what we will do.”

Colin Tizzard has enjoyed some memorable moments with Cue Card over the years
Colin Tizzard has enjoyed some memorable moments with Cue Card over the years (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Then I will have him as my hunter.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News