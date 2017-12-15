Australia v England – story of day two

England failed to cash in on centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan as familiar problems persisted on a fluctuating second day in the third Ashes Test.

Joe Root called for “special” contributions and a sustained overall performance as England’s campaign approaches a tipping point in Perth, with the urn already on the line at 2-0 down in the five-match series.

Malan’s 140 and Bairstow’s 119 served up the quality in an England Ashes record fifth-wicket stand of 237.

But then after the tourists lost their last six wickets for 35 in their first-innings 403 all out, Steve Smith’s 92 not out and Usman Khawaja’s 50 helped Australia to 203 for three at stumps.

Don’t blame Dawid

England’s top-scorer came in for some unfair criticism, for opening the door to Australia’s bowlers as he tried unsuccessfully to dominate Nathan Lyon … with the total on 368 for four. Malan had earned the licence to do so with an exceptional hundred. He did not get the shot right certainly, but how was it his fault that the last six wickets fell for 35 runs to the old ball?

England’s Dawid Malan walks off after his innings of 140 (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Bairstow’s second successive cover-driven four in Pat Cummins’ first over was a peach on the up, perfectly-placed, as he neared his first Ashes century.

Smith on a different level

The Australia captain was back on a roll after his relatively quiet second Test. From the outset, it was hard to see not only how England were going to get him out, but also stop him scoring at a damaging tempo.

1st innings in the 3 Tests so far:Smith: 273 for 1.Root & Cook: 90 for 6. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 15, 2017

Stat of the day

34% – Root was clear at the top of the global table for Test captains with his review success rate after correctly calling for a technology-enhanced rethink to send Cameron Bancroft back lbw.

Tweet of the day

Help yourself for the England batsmen today!Fill your boots! YEEEEEESSSSSS – @jbairstow21! ???????????????????? — KP (@KP24) December 15, 2017

What next?

Expect more fluctuations in a Test which has so far been much more competitive than many predicted.