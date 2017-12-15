Ashes day two – in pictures and social

Steve Smith’s unbeaten 92 helped Australia reach 203 for three and seize the initiative in the third Ashes Test at Perth.

Centuries from Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow had helped England post 403, although the tourists collapsed to lose their last six wickets for 35 runs.

Session One

Malan, who brought up his maiden Test ton on day one, took his partnership with Bairstow passed 200.

Bairstow then brought up his century as England looked to pose an intimidating first-innings total…

Help yourself for the England batsmen today!Fill your boots! YEEEEEESSSSSS – @jbairstow21! ???????????????????? — KP (@KP24) December 15, 2017

Congratulations to one of our own! @jbairstow21 records his fourth Test ton, 119 from 215 balls in the third Ashes Test.#YourYorkshire pic.twitter.com/qCi1Oe8CsD — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) December 15, 2017

Jonny Bairstow celebrates his hundred by saying hello to his helmet ??#Ashes pic.twitter.com/ym5Uqc8yYd — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 15, 2017

Bairstow’s headbutt of the helmet to celebrate his 100 my highlight of the #Ashes so far. ?? — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) December 15, 2017

…but the wheels came off as six wickets fell quickly before lunch.

131 for 4 you take 403 all day …. 368 for 4 though and you have let the Aussies back in the game ….. England had the chance to nail the game … But you can’t judge a pitch till both mobs have batted on it … #OnOn #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2017

Session Two

Craig Overton struck twice to remove Australia’s openers.

Now that's a review! Craig Overton has made a huge impact with the ball ? Cam Bancroft goes for 25. 55-2#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/ttClS0q3Rl — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 15, 2017

England's Craig Overton takes the wicket of Cameron Bancroft #Ashes ? by Jason O'Brienhttps://t.co/BbpLnZto5Y pic.twitter.com/PJvPKrq4dY — PA Images (@PAImages) December 15, 2017

The Somerset seamer also hit Smith with a bouncer, but missed the final session with a rib injury.

Cor that’s a brute of a delivery from Overton… well bowled. Excellent spell from him. Think tea has come at just the right time for England. — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) December 15, 2017

England’s Craig Overton receives treatment for a rib problem (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Smith and Usman Khawaja led Australia’s fightback with a stand of 124 before Chris Woakes had the latter lbw for 50, but there was no removing Smith at the other end.

There’s the breakthrough! ? Chris Woakes traps Usman Khawaja and he eventually departs after an unsuccessful review… ? England will want to finish the day strong now!#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/7sapQngD1T — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 15, 2017

That's stumps! Steve Smith leads the way for Australia with an unbeaten 92 and the hosts trail by 200 runs: https://t.co/57Bmg3zS3P #Ashes pic.twitter.com/fE8JDn6mgV — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 15, 2017

Reaction

1st innings in the 3 Tests so far:Smith: 273 for 1.Root & Cook: 90 for 6. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 15, 2017

"It's something that as a boy you really want to do." ? "You can't go around headbutting everything!" ? Jonny Bairstow talks about his first Ashes century…#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/YaCJd21yFR — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 15, 2017