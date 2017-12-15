Advertising
Ashes day two – in pictures and social
Australia captain Steve Smith led from the front after centuries from Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow helped England to 403
Steve Smith’s unbeaten 92 helped Australia reach 203 for three and seize the initiative in the third Ashes Test at Perth.
Centuries from Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow had helped England post 403, although the tourists collapsed to lose their last six wickets for 35 runs.
Session One
Malan, who brought up his maiden Test ton on day one, took his partnership with Bairstow passed 200.
Bairstow then brought up his century as England looked to pose an intimidating first-innings total…
Advertising
…but the wheels came off as six wickets fell quickly before lunch.
Advertising
Session Two
Craig Overton struck twice to remove Australia’s openers.
The Somerset seamer also hit Smith with a bouncer, but missed the final session with a rib injury.
Smith and Usman Khawaja led Australia’s fightback with a stand of 124 before Chris Woakes had the latter lbw for 50, but there was no removing Smith at the other end.
Reaction
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.