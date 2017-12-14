No negative thoughts from Pochettino before Tottenham’s game at Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino insists containing Manchester City will not be on his mind on Saturday as he believes Tottenham can beat the Premier League’s unbeaten leaders.

Spurs climbed back into the top four on Wednesday after grinding out a 2-0 win over Brighton and now they turn their attention to this weekend’s crunch visit to the Etihad Stadium.

City’s 4-0 win at Swansea maintained their 11-point lead at the top and provided the latest demonstration of their exceptional quality.

????️ The thoughts of Mauricio after tonight's victory against Brighton at Wembley. #COYS pic.twitter.com/pU2CtMx81U — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 13, 2017

But Serge Aurier’s cross dropped into the top corner against Brighton and a late header from Son Heung-min wrapped up the points to make sure Spurs head north on the back of three consecutive victories.

“We’re going to Manchester thinking we can win,” Spurs manager Pochettino said.

“We’re going to enjoy it, because it’s a fantastic challenge to play against Manchester City. They’re the best team in England and one of the best in Europe.

“I’m so excited to play, because I love to play against teams and managers like (Pep) Guardiola, that are the best. I’m so motivated and so happy that we are going to play a team at their best.

“I am so happy and so pleased about the performances in the last few weeks: three victories in a row.”

????️ @Serge_aurier: "I'm very happy. Happy for the win, for my first goal for Tottenham and for the team." #COYS pic.twitter.com/w4IMnbV012 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 13, 2017

There was also the added positive at Wembley that fit-again Erik Lamela started his first competitive fixture since October 2016 and looked bright before being replaced by Dele Alli late on.

Alli had not been left on the bench for a Premier League fixture since November last year and Pochettino bristled at questions surrounding the forward’s omission.

“How does another player at Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool react when they are on the bench? Tottenham is a specialist in creating problems,” Pochettino said.

????️ We caught up with @Serge_Aurier after his first Spurs goal last night, with a little help from @MoussaSissoko! #COYS pic.twitter.com/3E9xDUtN1W — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 14, 2017

“Alli was on the bench and then played 20 minutes. He’s an important player for us. How do other players react when they are on the bench?

“Sure they are unhappy. No one is happy. Everyone on the bench wanted to play.”