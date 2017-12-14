Menu

Ashes day one – in pictures and social

England’s Dawid Malan registered his maiden Test century on day one of the third Ashes Test

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow shared an unbroken stand of 174

Dawid Malan’s maiden Test century gave England the advantage on a spicy first day in Perth.

Malan (110 not out) delivered the first hundred of England’s Ashes campaign, while Mark Stoneman (56) and Jonny Bairstow (75no) played important hands too in a stumps total of 305 for four after captain Joe Root chose to bat in the third Test.

Session One

England lost Alastair Cook early in his 150th Test but otherwise made a promising start.

England reached 58 for one in the first hour as Mark Stoneman and James Vince asserted themselves following Cook’s dismissal.

Mark Stoneman glances a ball for four
Mark Stoneman glances a ball for four (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Session Two

Stoneman made a half-century shortly after lunch as England established a much-needed foothold.

Stoneman was dropped twice in the space of five balls off Josh Hazlewood while on 52.

Mark Stoneman was dropped twice
Mark Stoneman was dropped twice (Jason O’Brien/PA)

But the tourists lost their captain shortly after.

Joe Root is dismissed
Joe Root is dismissed (Jason O’Brien/PA)

And Stoneman followed as England fell from 115 for two to 131 for four.

But it was a controversial dismissal.

But Malan and Bairstow came in and steadied the ship before tea.

Dawid Malan impressed on Thursday
Dawid Malan impressed on Thursday (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Session three

Malan got his 50 after tea.

It wasn’t all plain sailing…

But Malan and Bairstow put on 150 runs together.

Before Malan became England’s first centurion of the series so far.

And England finished the day on 305 for four, with Malan on 110 and Bairstow just 25 balls away from his 100.

Reaction

UK & international sports

