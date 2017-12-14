Ashes day one – in pictures and social

Dawid Malan’s maiden Test century gave England the advantage on a spicy first day in Perth.

Malan (110 not out) delivered the first hundred of England’s Ashes campaign, while Mark Stoneman (56) and Jonny Bairstow (75no) played important hands too in a stumps total of 305 for four after captain Joe Root chose to bat in the third Test.

Session One

England lost Alastair Cook early in his 150th Test but otherwise made a promising start.

England reached 58 for one in the first hour as Mark Stoneman and James Vince asserted themselves following Cook’s dismissal.

Mark Stoneman glances a ball for four (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Advertising

This is a belter .. Best Batting pitch of the series .. #Ashes2017 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 14, 2017

James Vince is caught behind again.



That's nine times in his last 11 innings ????



89-2#Ashes pic.twitter.com/SfEtkuE6OB — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 14, 2017

Session Two

Advertising

Stoneman made a half-century shortly after lunch as England established a much-needed foothold.

Stoneman has taken a few hits this morning.



First he broke his bat handle and then his helmet.#Ashes #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/S2le7qA62f — Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 14, 2017

Stoneman was dropped twice in the space of five balls off Josh Hazlewood while on 52.

Mark Stoneman was dropped twice (Jason O’Brien/PA)

But the tourists lost their captain shortly after.

Joe Root out cheaply (20).



He is strangled down the leg-side.



115-3#Ashes pic.twitter.com/lJ42fKmdG7 — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 14, 2017

Joe Root is dismissed (Jason O’Brien/PA)

And Stoneman followed as England fell from 115 for two to 131 for four.

WICKET Stoneman out caught behind off Starc for 56 on DRS. His glove was ruled to still be on the bat.



131/4 #Asheshttps://t.co/eL0cLhyd5K — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 14, 2017

But it was a controversial dismissal.

Hell of a take from Tim Paine with Mark Stoneman getting the faintest of gloves through to the keeper.



The England camp aren't happy with this…



???? BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/Tw51xSXN5E — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 14, 2017

How was Stoneman given out? Conclusive evidence? Surely not #Ashes2017 — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) December 14, 2017

Enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision?



The debate around Mark Stoneman's dismissal continues…



???? BT Sport 1 HD#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/zpIBIBE16C — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 14, 2017

Very Well batted but bad luck on the dismissal @mark23stone. Showed a bit of that northern steel there. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) December 14, 2017

But Malan and Bairstow came in and steadied the ship before tea.

Dawid Malan impressed on Thursday (Jason O’Brien/PA)

I want a Bairstow hundred! #Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 14, 2017

Session three

Malan got his 50 after tea.

Jonny Bairstow goes to fifty as well ????



He looks like he's enjoying this promotion to six ????



261-4#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/scAdNUJdsY — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 14, 2017

50 up for Malan.



Quality knock ???? #Ashes — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 14, 2017

It wasn’t all plain sailing…

How's your luck?



Malan dropped on 92 in the slips off Starc. Can the left-hander cash in?



England 276/4#Ashes pic.twitter.com/n47RHgvtXq — PA Sport (@pasport) December 14, 2017

But Malan and Bairstow put on 150 runs together.

Before Malan became England’s first centurion of the series so far.

A moment he'll never forget ????



Dawid Malan brings up his maiden Test match century!



What a special innings under pressure! #ItsTheAshes



???? BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/sJnmU02aWg — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 14, 2017

Dawid Malan ???????? — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 14, 2017

You beauty @dmalan29 !!!! Just when the team needed it! #ashes ???? — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) December 14, 2017

And England finished the day on 305 for four, with Malan on 110 and Bairstow just 25 balls away from his 100.

Reaction

Wonderful partnership this by Bairstow & Malan, fantastic to watch these two fight hard and play with freedom. It’s been a great days cricket and nice to see some pace and bounce again at the WACA too. England need to make a 400+ score then it’s game on ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 14, 2017

Said before the test but I Still would like to see Malan at 3 and Bairstow 5 in the order. What are people’s thoughts??? #ashes — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) December 14, 2017

What Malan & Bairstow have done today for ALL England batsmen for the rest of the series is MASSIVE!

It’s a mental game! #Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 14, 2017