Advertising
Manchester City create history with 15th straight win after hammering Swansea
David Silva nets brace with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero also on target
Manchester City set a new Premier League record of 15 consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory at bottom club Swansea.
City came into the contest averaging three goals per game and made sure that record was matched inside 52 minutes with a David Silva double and Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick.
Sergio Aguero claimed the fourth five minutes from time with his 10th league goal of the season – one more than Swansea have managed.
What they said
Tweet of the match
Advertising
Star man – David Silva
Moment of the match
Advertising
David Silva’s delicious flick to open the scoring after City had failed to hit top gear in the opening 25 minutes. It was the mark of a man in confident scoring form, the Spaniard now having scored four in his last three games.
Data point
Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in 13 goals (five goals, eight assists) in his 14 Premier League appearances since the start of September.
Ratings
Who’s up next?
Everton v Swansea (Premier League, December 18)
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.