Manchester City create history with 15th straight win after hammering Swansea

Manchester City set a new Premier League record of 15 consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory at bottom club Swansea.

City came into the contest averaging three goals per game and made sure that record was matched inside 52 minutes with a David Silva double and Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick.

Sergio Aguero claimed the fourth five minutes from time with his 10th league goal of the season – one more than Swansea have managed.

What they said

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City’s record run means little if they do not win the title (Nick Potts/PA)

Tweet of the match

David should have been bald forever ???????????? what a player ???? — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) December 13, 2017

Star man – David Silva

Moment of the match

David Silva flicks home the opener (Nick Potts/PA)

David Silva’s delicious flick to open the scoring after City had failed to hit top gear in the opening 25 minutes. It was the mark of a man in confident scoring form, the Spaniard now having scored four in his last three games.

Data point

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in 13 goals (five goals, eight assists) in his 14 Premier League appearances since the start of September.

Ratings

???? There's no stopping this man



David Silva has four goals in his last three games #mcfc pic.twitter.com/4jashpPjB1 — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 13, 2017

