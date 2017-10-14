Tammy Abraham strikes twice as Swansea sink Huddersfield

Tammy Abraham delivered his first Premier League double as Swansea finally got off the mark at home with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.

The on-loan Chelsea youngster turned 20 earlier this month and his third and fourth goals of the league campaign were a belated birthday present as Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone.

Abraham’s goals came either side of the break as the England Under-21 striker inflicted fresh agony on Huddersfield, opponents he punished last season during a loan spell at Bristol City.

Swansea had suffered three opening home defeats for the first time in their history, so the three points will come as a huge relief to boss Paul Clement and his players.

It was also another grim reality check for David Wagner’s Huddersfield after their impressive start to life at the top. The Terriers have gone six games without a win and are now only one point above Swansea.

There was an intensity about Swansea’s early play which had been missing from recent games, although Leroy Fer paid for that by being booked after clattering into goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield’s anxiety was reflected by a Mathias Jorgensen mistake which allowed Abraham to test Lossl from 18 yards.

Andre Ayew was soon denied and Swansea were making inroads down the right where Luciano Narsingh was starting a Premier League game for the first time since April.

Narsingh’s cross struck the arm of Scott Malone, but referee Paul Tierney judged that the distance between the two players was too close to award a penalty.

Tammy Abraham, centre, is mobbed by his team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)

Huddersfield stirred to life midway through the first half when Elias Kachunga went close and Tom Ince ballooned Rajiv van La Parra’s cross over from six yards. Ince also felt he should have been awarded a penalty after being found by Lossl’s launched clearance.

Martin Olsson was on the wrong side as Ince bore down on goal, but there seemed minimal contact as the Terriers forward went to ground.

Swansea’s attacks had started to peter out but they were gifted the lead three minutes before the interval.

Lossl’s kick went straight to Tom Carroll and the midfielder squared a cross which Ayew stepped over and Abraham finished confidently.

Huddersfield sent on Aaron Mooy after the break following his World Cup exertions with Australia, but the midfielder inadvertently helped Swansea double their lead within three minutes.

Mooy’s tackle on Narsingh played the ball into Ayew’s path and his chip over Lossl was heading goalwards before Abraham applied the final touch from a yard out.

Ayew was involved again when he fell after Kachunga had locked arms with him in the box, while Huddersfield were denied a late consolation when Van La Parra’s drive deflected onto the crossbar.