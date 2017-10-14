Paris St Germain move six points clear at Ligue 1 summit after beating Dijon

Thomas Meunier scored twice to send Paris St Germain six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a dramatic 2-1 win at struggling Dijon.

The big-spending visitors looked set to drop points when Benjamin Jeannot equalised Meunier’s 70th-minute opener with a stunning 30-yard volley just three minutes from time. But there was heartbreak for the hosts two minutes into injury time when Kylian Mbappe dragged the ball across the face of the box and Meunier pounced to grab the points.

The visitors had not expected to face such a stern test against a home side who languished fourth from bottom of the table with six points from their first eight games of the season.

Yet they pressed from the start and had the best chances of the first period, Jordan Marie volleying across the face of goal from a tight angle and Kwon Chang-Hoon bringing a fine save out of PSG keeper Alphonse Areola.

The visitors began to press after the break with Marquinhos heading against the bar and Mbappe scuffing a glorious chance straight at keeper Baptiste Reynet.

St Etienne avoided dropping points against bottom side Metz thanks to three late goals at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Fallou Diagne gave Metz a shock 21st-minute lead and they held the advantage until Vincent Pajot netted in the 74th minute. St Etienne pushed for a winner and got their reward in unusual and slightly fortunate circumstances.

Bryan Dabo had a penalty saved in the 85th minute but from his corner Miguel Cafu diverted the ball into his own net, and Habib Maiga then struck in the fifth minute of injury time to make it 3-1. The three points moved Les Verts up to third place in the table ahead of Sunday’s games.

Angers won their first match since August 2-0 against Caen. They have been the draw specialists of Ligue 1 but they climbed into the top 10 thanks to two goals early in the second half.

Karl Toko Ekambi netted four minutes after the break and Angelo Fulgini made it two in the 59th minute.

Adama Niane’s injury-time penalty earned Troyes a 2-2 draw with struggling Lille

Stephane Darbion put the visitors ahead but it was swiftly cancelled out by Luiz Araujo in the 12th minute and Thiago Mendes appeared to have netted the winner in the 74th minute. But there was still time for late drama as Ibrahim Amadou conceded a penalty for a foul on Niane and was shown a red card.

Guingamp were 2-0 winners over 10-man Rennes in the Britanny derby.

The home side were already one up through Mustapha Diallo when Wahbi Khazri saw red in the 66th minute for two bookings in quick succession. Jimmy Briand then made sure of the points with a second for Guingamp in the 89th minute.

There was also a red card at Toulouse, where Amiens had Prince-Desir Gouano sent off in the final moments of their 1-0 defeat. Andy Delort scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute.