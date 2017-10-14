Advertising
Liverpool and United play out drab goalless draw
The result was the fourth successive draw between the two sides in all competitions.
Liverpool versus Manchester United again failed to live up to the hype as Jose Mourinho’s safety-first policy saw him once more frustrate the hosts at Anfield.
United goalkeeper David de Gea made one brilliant reaction save from Joel Matip in the first half but Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to break down well-organised opponents.
It is a criticism which has been regularly levelled at the Reds this season but was perhaps excusable on this occasion considering the rivalry and the quality – United began the day joint top – they faced.
The United goalkeeper was not threatened that regularly considering Liverpool’s dominance, but he produced the save of the match at close range from Joel Matip, sticking out a foot to deny the defender.
The draw was the fourth in succession between the two sides in all competitions, the first time in history that has happened.
