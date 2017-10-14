Kevin De Bruyne produces masterclass as Manchester City fire seven past Stoke

Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a Manchester City masterclass as Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side thrashed Stoke 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian did not get on the scoresheet but marked his 100th City appearance by setting up four goals for the rampant Premier League leaders.

Gabriel Jesus struck twice while Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva also got in on the act.

What they said

It's fair to say Pep was quite pleased today… #mancity https://t.co/nR4kd9Of82 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2017

Tweet of the match

De bruyne has more assists in one game than most of us in entire career ???????????? too good — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) October 14, 2017

Star man – Kevin De Bruyne

The in-form Belgian celebrated his century of City appearances in some style, producing a superb performance. The rapturous applause he received around the ground when substituted in the second half was most certainly earned.

View from the bench

(Mike Egerton/PA)

This was an afternoon when City looked simply frightening going forward, and manager Guardiola – who appeared elated at times – will no doubt take extra satisfaction from the fact the devastating attacking display was achieved without Sergio Aguero on the pitch. Just over a fortnight on from breaking a rib in a car accident, the striker returned to the squad as a substitute and Guardiola could afford to keep him as a spectator, with the Champions League visit of Napoli to come on Tuesday. What will have irked the Spanish boss was his side conceding twice in a game they so dominated. Stoke netted just before and just after half-time, but over the course of the match they could barely get the ball. For Potters boss Mark Hughes, it was a truly sobering afternoon back at his old club.

Data point

29 – Man City are the 1st top-flight team to net 29 goals in their first 8 league games of the season since Everton in 1894-95 (30). Update. https://t.co/T0KLleo0Xh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

This win extended City’s unbeaten run at home to 20 matches in all competitions and meant they have scored 17 goals in their last three league matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

