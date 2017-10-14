Eriksen steps up as Spurs break Wembley duck

Tottenham are finally off the mark at Wembley after Christian Eriksen sealed a narrow win over Bournemouth and his side’s first Premier League victory under the arch.

This was still not the imperious Spurs of White Hart Lane last season but Eriksen at least gave their stop-start display a positive finish, his second-half strike securing a morale-boosting 1-0 victory.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s men stay third, five points off league leaders Manchester City, Bournemouth remain pointless from what is now four league games on the road. They sit 19th.

Spurs struggled to turn their dominance into chances in the opening period but, with the instrumental Eriksen pulling the strings, they were much more of a threat after the break and deservedly picked up their first home league victory of the season.

While Eriksen proved to be the match-winner, Spurs were indebted to keeper Hugo Lloris. Moments after Junior Stanislas had a goal-bound shot blocked behind by Davinson Sanchez, France number one Lloris pulled off a fantastic diving save to prevent Dier turning the ball into his own net from a 20th-minute Bournemouth corner.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen has now scored three goals in his last five Premier League games – as many as he managed in the previous 24.

