Crystal Palace stun champions Chelsea to claim first league win of season

Crystal Palace deservedly earned a first Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory over champions Chelsea.

The hosts received a stroke of luck in scoring their first goal of the season, ending a drought of 731 minutes and five months through Cesar Azpilicueta’s own goal.

But the excellent Wilfried Zaha struck before half-time, cancelling out Tiemoue Bakayoko’s first Premier League goal, as Palace won for the first time this season at the eighth attempt.

What they said

RH: Don't embrace the idea this is our season starting. 38 game season, each match it's own story. We'd like to read this chapter again! pic.twitter.com/OL1ks9hNsk — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 14, 2017

Tweet of the match

Palace have scored. Yes Crystal Palace…honest. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2017

Star man – Mamadou Sakho

(Martin Rickett/PA)

In addition to winning possession and playing in Zaha for Palace’s second goal, the central defender’s influence on a significantly-improved defensive display was crucial. Their organisation compared with that under Frank de Boer is unrecognisable.

In with the crowd

The international football break appeared to have given Palace’s supporters the time they needed to rediscover their faith. Their patience had been almost non-existent from the opening game of the season, but for whatever reason, on this occasion they chose to get behind their team from kick-off. When that is the case, they are among the country’s most vocal crowds; that they chanted “We score when we want…” when Palace finally ended their goal drought perhaps captured their improved mood.

Highlight of the match

Andros Townsend’s curling effort from 30 yards, which went only inches wide of the top right corner, demonstrated both his and his team-mates’ vastly-improved confidence. Had it gone in, it would not have flattered Roy Hodgson’s team, and may even have proved a contender for goal of the season.

Player ratings

.@cesc4official challenges for the ball as the Blues go in search of an equaliser… #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/3RwKktix2c — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 14, 2017

Who’s up next?

Chelsea v Roma (Champions League, Wednesday October 18)

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (Premier League, Saturday October 21)