Celtic hold on to top spot thanks to Olivier Ntcham’s strike against Dundee

Celtic retained top spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership as an Olivier Ntcham strike was enough to earn them a 1-0 win at Dundee.

The French midfielder found the net with a powerful low shot from 25 yards after 61 minutes, but Scott Bain in the home goal should have done better.

Ntcham’s effort was well-struck and moved in the air, but close enough to the centre of the goal that Bain should have got his body behind it.

Job done. @OlivierNtcham's goal and some stunning saves from Dorus de Vries give the Celts victory in the #SPFL. pic.twitter.com/ci4ejn79T4 — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) October 14, 2017

Victory kept the visitors ahead of second-placed Aberdeen on goal difference after the Dons also won 1-0 away from home.

The Dons made it three straight wins with success at Hibernian, Gary Mackay-Steven providing the finish to a flowing move in the 38th minute to seal the points.

The wins moved Celtic and Aberdeen six points clear of third-placed Rangers, who beat St Johnstone on Friday night.

Kilmarnock recorded their first league victory of the season to move off the foot of the table, winning 2-0 at Partick Thistle, who replaced them at the foot of the standings.

The new boss is in the house pic.twitter.com/0FxqsNBLWq — Kilmarnock FC (@OfficialKillie) October 14, 2017

Kilmarnock appointed Steve Clarke as their new manager earlier on Saturday, but it was interim boss Paul McDonald who masterminded this triumph, with Kris Boyd in the 39th minute and Adam Frizzell in the 63rd getting the goals.

Motherwell added to Hamilton’s problems as they hit back to win 2-1.

Hamilton, who on Friday admitted they had fallen victim to a major fraud, went ahead through Giannis Skondras after 15 minutes, but Andy Rose equalised just after the half-hour mark and Peter Hartley grabbed the winner six minutes after the break.

The victorious Hearts players salute the near-1500 away supporters at full time! #HMFC pic.twitter.com/ryY6lgkzDn — Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) October 14, 2017

Ten-man Hearts won at Ross County, despite losing Connor Randall to a second booking in the 65th minute.

By that point there were already 2-1 up, Jamie Walker restoring their lead in the 59th minute after Davis Kellior-Dunn had equalised two minutes after Esmael Goncalves’ 34th-minute opener.

And the visitors held on to end Owen Coyle’s winning start as County boss.