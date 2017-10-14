‘Buzzing’ Scott Taylor determined to secure place in England World Cup side

Scott Taylor admits he was “buzzing” when he got the phone call to tell him he had made England’s World Cup squad but says the overriding feeling was one of relief.

The Hull prop was always in the running for a trip to Australia after retaining his place in the elite training squad and producing another hugely impressive season for his club.

But he was on tenterhooks until England manager Jamie Peacock rang him with the good news.

“It’s something you’ve known all year was happening at the end of the year and, being a part of the mid-season Test against Samoa and the Four Nations last year, you feel like you’ve done enough,” Taylor said.

“But you don’t know until you get that phone call. And you know what talent there is in the game at the minute, there’s some top, top players who have missed out who were pushing for spots as well.

“So when JP rang I was obviously buzzing but the biggest word for it was relief.”

England coach Wayne Bennett gave the former Hull KR, Wigan and Salford forward his Test debut against France a year ago and he played against Scotland in the Four Nations Series but missed out on selection for the mid-season international against Samoa, despite flying 12,000 miles to Sydney for the fixture.

“I was gutted but I’m there to do whatever I can for my country,” Taylor said. “I was 18th man so I warmed up and just missed out but the lads that took the field did an unbelievable job.

“Wayne said if he could play 18 I’d be the man. He said ‘you’re really unlucky to miss out. I really rate you as a player but I’m going with these forwards for this game’.

“I got on with Wayne Bennett, I really respect him. I think he’s a top coach and I’m looking forward to playing under him.”

Taylor and the other 16 Super League-based players were reunited with England’s seven-strong NRL contingent when they arrived at their training camp in Perth on Friday.

Taylor will use the 10-day camp to push for a place in the team to face Australia in the opening match on October 27.

“There’s a lot of competition for places but I can’t wait to get out there, train hard, impress and hopefully do enough to be in the team,” he said. “It’s going to be tough but it’s the pinnacle of my career for me.

“Australia first up means there’s no chance to get a feel for it but the good thing is that a lot of us have been in England squads over the last few years so we know each other’s games now, there aren’t any surprises.

“We all know the plays, we don’t have to waste a week going through all that so we can hit the ground running and crack straight into it. Coming up against the Aussies 10 days later, there’ll be no excuse.”