Barcelona striker Luis Suarez denies Atletico Madrid
The striker netted with eight minutes remaining to secure a point for Barca.
Luis Suarez’s 82nd-minute header denied Atletico Madrid a first LaLiga win over Barcelona in seven years.
Barca’s perfect start to the league campaign ended with a 1-1 draw in the capital, though they were on course to leave empty-handed when Saul Niguez fired home after 21 minutes.
Atleti have knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League twice in recent years but a success over them in their domestic division has proved elusive since Valentine’s Day 2010, and so it proved again as Suarez rose at the back post to head in substitute Sergi Roberto’s cross.
What they said
Tweet of the match
Star man – Suarez
In the first half he played like a man who had scored just twice all season, but after the break he was a man possessed. Brilliant movement and technique for the finish and nearly scored a winner.
International excursions
As ever, Atletico were hard-working and judicious in their defensive work, but they tired late on and allowed Suarez a chance that came about through poor marking. Both teams looked affected towards the end of the first game back after the international break but maybe it took its toll on the hosts more.
Barca’s midfield issues
This was not a game that will feature on the YouTube highlight reels of Ivan Rakitic or Andre Gomes and with 33-year-old Andres Iniesta only lasting an hour again, that area of the pitch is a real concern for Barca moving forward.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Qarabag v Atletico Madrid (Champions League, October 18)
Barcelona v Olympiacos (Champions League, October 18)
