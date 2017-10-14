Andy Carroll sees red as Burnley snatch late point against West Ham

Andy Carroll left West Ham high and dry as his reckless dismissal left them scrambling for a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Carroll was touted for an England recall by team-mate Aaron Cresswell last week, but that particular bandwagon hit the skids as soon as the striker picked up two cautions in as many first-half minutes, elbowing James Tarkowski in the air then barrelling into Ben Mee moments later.

That left the Hammers with more than an hour to protect Michail Antonio’s freak goal – slotted into an open net after Mee and goalkeeper Nick Pope both failed to connect with the ball – and Chris Wood pounced late to deny the visitors their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The New Zealand striker’s fourth of the season places him as a considerably more productive target man than Carroll, while West Ham fans must dream about him being as reliable a member of their dressing room as the tireless Antonio.

His 19th-minute opener at Turf Moor came from nothing more subtle than a muscular heave upfield from Joe Hart.

Antonio set off in pursuit, but would not have got near goal had Mee not entirely failed to make contact nor Pope done anything more than waving both ball and player towards goal.

The only thing left for a baffled but grateful Antonio to do was roll into an open net.

We've responded well ????



Defensively disciplined and Michail & Arnie still look a threat on the ball.



0-1 #BURWHU (43) pic.twitter.com/t6auTjtxcn — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 14, 2017

Robbie Brady dragged the hosts into a response, shooting a yard over after brushing off Cheikhou Kouyate and causing flutters in the West Ham defence with a teasing free-kick which just evaded Wood after flicks from Jack Cork and Jose Fonte.

And then Carroll bundled into centre stage. He had already shared a couple of asides with referee Stuart Atwell when he went up with Tarkowski and was penalised for leading with the elbow.

He argued the toss, pleaded innocence and, around 90 seconds later, hurled himself into an even clearer booking, this time leaving his mark on Mee.

The inevitable dismissal followed, with Carroll and Slaven Bilic seemingly alone in their confusion.

99 – There were just 99 seconds between Andy Carroll's first yellow card and his second. Problems. pic.twitter.com/n11KdLTmmc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

The classy Steven Defour joined Brady in leading the Burnley charge, with the latter’s deft ball sending Wood through on goal and tumbling after Hart dived at his feet.

It was a persuasive shout, but the England keeper’s protestations of innocence, followed by a wagging finger in Wood’s direction, suggested he felt otherwise.

There were three changes for the second period, Burnley summoning Sam Vokes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, while Bilic bolstered with Pedro Obiang.

Chris Wood nets the equaliser for Burnley (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It made for a wide open second period. Antonio had two golden chances, failing to connect by a matter of inches at the far post then denied by Pope after a snappy passing move involving Obiang, Manuel Lanzini and Javier Hernandez.

Burnley regularly raided the penalty area too, but when Gudmundsson’s low drive landed safe after hitting both a post and Hart’s back, it began to feel like it was not their day.

Wood eventually salvaged a point, rising to nod Gudmundsson’s delivery beyond Hart and compounding Carroll’s guilt.

