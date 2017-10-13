SFA begin search for Gordon Strachan’s successor

The search for a new Scotland boss is now fully under way following the departure of Gordon Strachan on Thursday.

The Scottish Football Association announced both parties had decided change was needed following a board meeting in the wake of the national team’s failure to make the 2018 World Cup play-offs.

Ostensibly, there are no stand-out candidates to replace Strachan, 60, who had taken the job in January 2013.

Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes and Malky Mackay, current performance director at the SFA, are among the bookmakers’ favourites while Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is also being quoted.

Other names being mentioned include former Scotland and Rangers boss Alex McLeish, ex-Scotland skipper Paul Lambert and former England manager Sam Allardyce.

Captain Scott Brown, 32, persuaded out of international retirement by Strachan, paid tribute to the outgoing manager.

Scotland finished third in Group F behind Slovakia on goal difference with a 2-2 draw in Slovenia on Sunday seeing them fall just short, but a run of six unbeaten qualifiers led to calls for Strachan to carry on the momentum.

However, the governing body said that board members “agreed that a new national coach should be recruited to provide fresh impetus” and the announcement suggested the decision was mutual. Strachan’s assistant Mark McGhee also left with immediate effect.

Scotland have not qualified for the finals of a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France but with over a year to go before the 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign begins, the SFA have plenty time to select Strachan’s successor.